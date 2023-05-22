Zara names Stripe as payments partner for resale platform

Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, has been selected as Zara’s payments partner to process all payments for the retailer’s pre-owned clothing marketplace, Zara Pre-Owned.

In a statement, Zara said it will use Stripe Connect to move funds between buyers and sellers of pre-owned Zara products.

The multi-payment infrastructure tool will enable the retailer to embed Stripe’s global payments platform directly into the Zara Pre-Owned marketplace, offloading all payments-related requirements onto Stripe, while keeping the customer experience fully Zara branded.

The Spanish retailer launched Zara Pre-Owned in the UK last year, allowing customers to resell their Zara items through a peer-to-peer process. Sellers take pictures of their unwanted Zara products, which are then cross-referenced with Zara’s product portfolio, giving potential buyers detailed information on the items they wish to purchase.

The platform also offers Zara customers the option to donate their clothes or request a repair. The Zara resale platform is expected to expand across other European markets in the second half of 2023.