Zara’s South Korea’s competitor A Land opens first store in the U.S.

Deemed by many the ‘Korean answer to Zara’, A land has opened its first physical store in a Western market. The South Korean fashion retailer - well known in Asia as a department store format for millennial shoppers - has opened just opened a store in Brooklyn, New York.

As reported by ‘Retail News Asia’, New York’s store will stock many of the same brands it features in its Asian stores. The majority of products on sale are South Korean and follow the company’s mission to offer high-quality items at low cost.

“It’s very unique, it’s different from what mainstream US fashion retailers are doing. We want Americans who are interested in fashion to come here and find something unique,” said in a press release the fashion group’s U.S. president Nam Cho.

A Land is a leading fashion and beauty retailer in South Korea, rapidly expanding in Japan and Mainland China, as well as other high-potential Southeast Asian markets such as Hong Kong and Bangkok.