Zegna communications director to step down

PR and communications director of the Zegna Group Domenico Galluccio has announced his intention to step down from the company to pursue a new opportunity.

The news was revealed via an internal memo by the group’s chief marketing and sustainability officer Edoardo Zegna, which was acquired by FashionUnited.

Galluccio will be departing from September 30 after three years of “fruitful collaboration with the group”, as detailed in the note.

Zegna went on to say: “We wish to thank him for contributing to the development of the group communication strategy.”

Galluccio’s former responsibilities will be divided between two employees.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio, the group’s director of investor relations, will take the responsibility of group and corporate communication.

Joining October 10, Valentina Abbà will take on the role of PR & communication director, working directly with Zegna.

The exec said that he hoped the new organisation will allow the company to consolidate its relationships while also wishing Galluccio luck on his endeavours.