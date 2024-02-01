Zegna expands eyewear license with Marcolin

Eyewear manufacturer Marcolin and luxury menswear brand Zegna have announced the renewal of their global licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and distribution of the brand’s sunglasses and optical frames.

The new agreement extends the existing deal between the two companies until December 31, 2030, to strengthen the partnership dating back to 2015.

Fabrizio Curci, chief executive and general manager at Marcolin, said in a statement: “The philosophies of Marcolin and Zegna are based on the same passion for quality and beautiful things done well’ remarked.

“This agreement is a source of pride for us and further strengthens the well-established relationship between the two companies, both in terms of designing and developing the eyewear collections, and in terms of business.”

Gildo Zegna, Ermenegildo Zegna Group chairman and chief executive, added: “Made in Italy has always been at the heart of our brand's DNA, and this is a common value we share with Marcolin, together with our shared passion for excellence. This renewed partnership remarks the importance of eyewear as one of the leading licensing categories for Zegna.”

The new Zegna Eyewear collections will be presented at MIDO, one the world’s largest eyewear trade fairs, which will be held between February 3-5 at Milan Rho Fiera.