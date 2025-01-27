Zegna Group reports over 1.9 billion euros in 2024 revenues, driven by DTC growth

Luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna Group reported revenues exceeding 1.9 billion euros in 2024, a 2.2 percent year-on-year increase. Fourth-quarter revenues reached 589 million euros, up 3 percent.

The company's performance was driven by the Zegna brand, up 8 percent. The direct-to-consumer channel grew by 9 percent for the group and 11 percent for the Zegna brand.

“In the fourth quarter of 2024, Group revenues grew by 3 percent, driven by Zegna's direct-to-consumer channel, which saw an 11 percent increase, supported by double-digit growth in the United States and EMEA, accelerating compared to the previous quarter. Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion also recorded positive growth in the important DTC channel in the fourth quarter,” highlighted Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, chairman and CEO of the Zegna Group.

"These results are important, but beyond the numbers, I remain confident in the strategic projects we have planned. Zegna's latest fashion show was acclaimed as one of the best ever, with the presentation of our ultra-luxury Vellus Aureum collection, created from the finest wools and developed thanks to our know-how and unique supply chain," said Zegna, adding, "at Thom Browne, we have strengthened both the merchandising and retail teams globally with new appointments in the United States and Europe, and we're looking forward to the February fashion show which will close New York Fashion Week."

In Tom Ford Fashion, the team is focused on creating high-impact collections under the new creative leadership of Haider Ackermann, the management specified.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we expect different developments across different geographic areas. In the first weeks of January, we observed solid performance in the Americas and EMEA, while we expect consumer demand volatility to persist in China. We are ready to face these challenges thanks to our talents and by focusing on clear priorities: continuing to strengthen brand equity, concentrating investments on key strategic projects, and leveraging our strengths.”