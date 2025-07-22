Zegna launching environmental conservation initiative in Aspen

Italian luxury brand Zegna is bringing its environmental ‘Oasi Zegna Global Initiatives’ to Aspen in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains in the US, building on its reforestation efforts that gave birth to the 100 square kilometre Oasi Zegna nature preserve in Trivero, Italy.

Zegna’s ‘Oasi Zegna Global Initiatives’ is the luxury brand’s commitment to conservation, reforestation and ecological education, as it looks to regenerate ecosystems, preserve biodiversity, and inspire a deeper connection between people and the natural world.

The new initiative will see Zegna working with local partners in Aspen to plant trees, do prescribed burns and clearing activities, as well as educate visitors through immersive environmental storytelling throughout the summer.

Oasi Zegna Global Initiatives environmental conservation project from Zegna - Lake Christine, Aspen Credits: Zegna

The company is looking to plant or protect more than 500,000 trees globally by 2027, which includes 160,000 native trees already replanted this year in Lake Christine in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, as part of ongoing reforestation and forest protection efforts.

Additional activities will include reducing wildfire risk and supporting biodiversity through prescribed burns and clearing activities with local foundations in collaboration with the Aspen Fire Department, preserving forest health alongside the City of Aspen, and partnering with ACES to encourage public environmental responsibility.

There will also be a new forest garden with the Farm Collaborative honouring Aspen’s Italian roots, and a mobile planting and education station for the public.

Gildo Zegna, chairman and chief executive of Zegna, said in a statement: An oasis is a place that vision builds - as my grandfather proved by creating the Oasi Zegna, when he looked out over barren mountains and imagined a future shaped by beauty and purpose.

“Today, that same vision continues in Aspen and beyond. With the Oasi Zegna Global Initiatives, we reaffirm our enduring belief that nature, culture and community must evolve together. This is not just about preservation - it’s about creating new spaces for connection and growth.”