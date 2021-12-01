Zegna rebrands, prepares for IPO

In preparation for its IPO expected this month, Ermenegildo Zegna has rebranded as Zegna. This marks a new era for the storied Italian luxury brand, and they will also be updating their logo. The road is heavily incorporated into the new logo inspired by Road 232 that founder Ermenegildo Zegna built over 110 years ago in Northern Italy.

The company is currently spearheaded by CEO Gildo Zegna, marking the third generation of a Zegna to oversee the brand. The new logo along with a new collection are expected to launch on December 3. The transition to the new Zegna logo is expected to be completed by 2022 as they incorporate it into new merchandise and their stores.

Zegna’s prospective IPO is expected to give them a market valuation of 2.5 billion dollars. The company entered into a business agreement with Investindustiral Acquisition Corp. for a deal that will allow Zegna to continue its global expansion. The Zegna family still controls a 62 percent stake in the company, while Investindustrial will have an 11 percent stake, and 27 percent will be free floating.

In 2018, Zegna acquired a majority stake in Thom Browne. Following the investment, Thom Browne’s sales doubled to 142.6 million euros.