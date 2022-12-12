Zenkai Sports raises 1 million US dollars to fuel growth

Sustainable performance apparel brand Zenkai Sports has raised 1 million US dollars from strategic investors, including a long-time Under Armour executive and former head of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Zenkai Sports, founded by former pro hockey player Doug Lynch and 40-year apparel industry veterans Raj and Akhil Shah, offers premium, eco-friendly apparel for men and women that is trusted by athletes across the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, NWSL and MMA.

The brand developed Filium, which it describes as “clean technology” as it uses no harmful chemicals, nanoparticles, or fluorocarbons. Zenkai powers its premium apparel with Filium as it repels sweat and bacteria, requires less washing and extends its lifespan. It also helps boosts performance through increased thermoregulation.

This funding round will allow the brand to “fuel growth and product development” and “help frame its vision for disrupting the performance apparel space”. Investors included Chris Overholt, former chief executive of the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Matt Shearer, a 20-year executive at Under Armour.

Doug Lynch, chief executive and co-founder of Zenkai Sports, said in a statement: "Raj and I instantly connected over our shared love of performance apparel and eco-friendly innovation. The human body is the ultimate technology, and we are harnessing the power of sweat to boost performance. We created Zenkai because we didn't see an option in the apparel industry that benefits both humans and the environment."