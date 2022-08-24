Zenni boosts leadership to fuel growth

Online eyewear retailer Zenni has appointed a new chief technology officer and chief brand officer to its C-suite to support its continued growth.

David Ting joins the company as chief technology officer to evolve the retailer’s online customer experience while driving innovation across the Zenni business offering, while Paul Parkin has been named chief brand officer to direct its new brand strategy, architecture, and drive deeper brand affinity and loyalty.

Commenting on the appointments, Julia Zhen, chief executive of Zenni, said in a statement: “We are all very honoured to have talent like David and Paul join the team and support the next evolution of Zenni’s far-reaching multi-faceted eyewear business.

“Their combined leadership across technology and brand strategy not only strengthens our executive team, but Paul and David’s knowledge and creativity will help drive Zenni to new heights as we continue to expand and diversify our offering to provide eyewear for everyone.”

Zenni introduces sustainable eyewear collection made with recycled plastic

Image: Zenni; ReMakes collection

Alongside the new leadership appointments, Zenni also launched its new sustainable eyewear collection made with 100 percent certified recycled post-consumer plastic. The ‘ReMakes’ collection features eight lightweight frames, including six adult styles and two kids styles, all named after seas around the world, and each frame includes three plastic water bottles recycled.

The collection is available with the full range of Zenni’s optical and sunglass lenses including its suite of Blokz blue light blocking lenses with prices starting at 39.95 US dollars for adults and 35.95 US dollars for kids. Each frame is available in two to four colour options, including neutral earth tones and blue gradients.

As Zenni is a member of 1% for the Planet, one percent of ReMakes proceeds will directly support the environmental non-profit Wyland Foundation to help advance its mission to promote, protect and preserve the world’s oceans, waterways and marine life.

Beyond the launch of ReMakes, Zenni also added that it will be partnering with Wyland Foundation to encourage environmental awareness through education programmes, public art projects and community events.

Michelle Ticknor, head of social impact and lifestyle partnerships with Zenni, added: “Plastic waste is entering the ocean at unprecedented levels, which comes with devastating impacts to marine life. At Zenni, we’re committed to reducing plastic waste entering our natural environment and taking steps to be part of the solution.

“We’re proud to release ReMakes, our first collection of sustainable glasses upcycled from common consumer goods. We’re also excited to begin our partnership with the incredible Wyland Foundation, and work closely with them to bring people together for clean water and a healthy ocean.”

Zenni launched in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone and has since sold more than 45 million frames worldwide.