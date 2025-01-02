Zeus+Dione secures investment from Halcyon Equity Partners

Greek luxury lifestyle brand Zeus+Dione, co-founded by Dimitra Kolotoura in 2013, has received a strategic investment from private equity fund Halcyon Equity Partners.

In a statement, Zeus+Dione said the investment from Halcyon will allow the brand to build on its strong commitment to creativity, sustainability, craftsmanship, innovation and social impact and accelerate the brand’s international expansion in existing and new key luxury markets.

In addition, the Greek brand designed by Marios Schwab, who joined as creative director in 2021, said it will use the capital to grow its product categories and accessories and strengthen its online and omni-channel presence.

Zeus+Dione offers apparel, accessories, swimwear, footwear, jewellery, and a recently launched premium homeware collection.

Zeus+Dione AW24 Credits: Zeus+Dione by Rene Habermacher

Dimitra Kolotoura, co-founder and chief executive of Zeus+Dione, said: “The foundation of Zeus+Dione was built on our love for Greek heritage and the desire to showcase it through contemporary, high-quality creations. We share common values with Halcyon Equity Partners, such as integrity, authenticity, sustainability, and innovation.

“With this strategic partnership, we co-create a vision to elevate Greek creativity to the global forefront while expanding our international reach, staying true to the values that define us.”

Zeus+Dione AW24 Credits: Zeus+Dione by Rene Habermacher

Eleni Bathianaki, managing partner of Halcyon Equity Partners S.C.A. SICAR, added: “Zeus+Dione encapsulates our core investment strategy of investing in ‘the Best of Greece’. While cross-analysing the global investment mobility and trends in the fashion industry, we recognised the brand’s unique value proposition and significant growth potential in the international market.

“Zeus+Dione presents a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a fast-growing iconic luxury fashion brand with significant potential for further expansion. Our investment reflects our full confidence in the founder, Dimitra Kolotoura and the executive team, as they bring Zeus+Dione at the global industry forefront. We look forward to supporting the management team, to help build on the Company’s strong foundations and deliver superior continuous growth.”

Zeus+Dione was founded to preserve and redefine Greek craftsmanship, drawing inspiration from Greece’s rich tradition, mythology, and cultural heritage and blending it with a timeless, modern, minimalist aesthetic.

Financial terms were not disclosed.