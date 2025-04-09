Zozo: Japanese Shopping Platform Acquires Lyst

Zozo, Inc. has acquired the London-based fashion shopping platform Lyst.

Lyst has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Japanese fashion e-commerce platform, the London-based company announced Wednesday. The purchase price is US$154 million (€139 million).

Following the acquisition, Lyst will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Zozo. The aim of this move is Zozo's international expansion. The group wants to further expand its global position and leverage Lyst's presence in the US, UK, and Europe.

Zozo also endorsed Lyst's growth strategy by investing in the development of AI-driven discovery experiences, according to the announcement. Conversely, Lyst is also expected to benefit from Zozo's technology. This includes expertise in "innovative sizing and fit solutions" designed to help customers make better decisions and reduce returns.

"This is an exciting moment for Lyst and a win-win for our fashion ecosystem of customers and partners as we move forward as part of the Zozo group," said Lyst CEO Emma McFerran. "Our sector is evolving rapidly, and we share Zozo's vision of using AI and technology to shape a better, brighter future for the industry."

The acquisition is expected to close at the end of April. Lyst will continue to operate as an "independent company" based in London and led by CEO McFerran.

About Zozo

Zozo operates "Zozotown," a Japanese fashion e-commerce platform with approximately 12 million customers annually. Its portfolio also includes the measurement technologies "Zozomat" and "Zozoglass," as well as the 3D body scanning technology "Zozofit" available in the US, and the outfit-sharing app "Wear by Zozo."