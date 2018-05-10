Zumiez April net sales rise 3.7 percent, raises Q1 outlook

Zumiez Inc. has announced that total net sales for the four-week period ended May 5, 2018 increased 3.7 percent to 58.6 million dollars compared to 56.5 million dollar for the same period ended April 29, 2017. The company's comparable sales increased 1.7 percent for the period compared to a comparable sales increase of 7.8 percent for the four-week period ended April 29, 2017.

Based on higher than anticipated sales, Zumiez now expects its first quarter operating profit margin to be between negative 1.3 percent and negative 1.5 percent of sales, compared to our previous guidance range of negative 1.7 percent to negative 2.6 percent. In addition, the company believes that earnings per share will be at the high end of its previously disclosed range or slightly better due to the timing and location of income and the associated tax expense.

Picture:Zumiez