Zumiez comparable holiday sales improve by 6 percent

Total net sales at Zumiez Inc., increased 9 percent for the nine-week period ended January 1, 2022, while comparable sales increased 6 percent. Total net sales compared to 2019 increased 6.6 percent for the period under review.

Commenting on the trading update, Rick Brooks, chief executive officer of Zumiez Inc., stated: “Our 2021 holiday sales pattern resembled pre-pandemic seasons with volume focused around peak periods and a strong return to physical shopping providing our customers human to human experiences with our best in class sales teams.”

From a regional perspective, the company said, quarter-to-date North America net sales increased 5.1 percent and other international net sales, which consists of Europe and Australia, increased 36.6 percent despite continued closures and challenges associated with the pandemic. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, North America net sales increased 5 percent and other international net sales increased 44.5 percent for the nine-week period compared to the prior year.

During the nine-week period, the men’s category provided the largest comparable sales increase followed by footwear, accessories and women’s, while hardgoods was the only negative comping category.

The company continues to expect year-over year total net sales growth for the full fourth quarter to be below the quarter-to-date trends based upon the benefits of stimulus in January of the prior year and the ongoing impact of the Covid 19 pandemic. The company is also reiterating projected year-over-year net sales growth for the full-year fiscal 2021 to be just over 20 percent.