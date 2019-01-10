Zumiez December comparable sales up, raises Q4 earnings outlook

Zumiez Inc. reported 2.9 percent rise in total net sales for the five-week period ended January 5, 2019 to 164.6 million dollars, compared to 160 million dollars for the five-week period ended December 30, 2017. The company's comparable sales increased 4.9 percent for the period compared to 7.9 percent, during the same period ended December 30, 2017.

Based primarily on stronger than expected quarter-to-date sales, the company is increasing guidance and now expects fiscal 2018 fourth quarter comparable sales growth of approximately 3 percent, and earnings per share between 1.08 dollars and 1.10 dollars. This compares to the previous guidance for comparable sales growth between 0 percent and 2 percent, and earnings per share between 1.02 dollars and 1.08 dollars.

