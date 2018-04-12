Zumiez March comparable sales increase 12.6 percent

Zumiez Inc. has said total net sales for the five-week period ended April 7, 2018 increased 14.7 percent to 82.3 million dollars compared to 71.7 million dollars for the five-week period ended April 1, 2017. The company's comparable sales increased 12.6 percent for the five-week period compared to 1.1 percent for the five-week period ended April 1, 2017.

As of April 7, 2018, Zumiez operated 699 stores, including 608 in the United States, 50 in Canada, 34 in Europe and 7 in Australia under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, the company operates ecommerce web sites at Zumiez.com, Blue-tomato.com and Fasttimes.com.au.

Picture:Zumiez website