Zumiez posts sales and profit gain

Zumiez Inc. reported net sales for the first quarter increased 102.6 percent to 279.1 million dollars, while compared to the first quarter ended May 4, 2019, net sales increased 31.1 percent.

Net income was 26.4 million dollars or 1.03 dollars per diluted share compared to a net loss of 21.1 million dollars or 84 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year or 8 million dollars or 3 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

“After demonstrating great resiliency during the height of the pandemic, our business has exceeded pre-Covid levels even as a portion of our global store fleet remains closed.”

The company said, net sales for the four-week period ended May 29, 2021 increased 42.4 percent compared to the same period ended May 30, 2020 and increased 30.5 percent compared to the four-week period ended June 1, 2019.