Zumiez Q3 revenues grow 6 percent

Zumiez reported its net profit for Q3 surged on Thursday.Compared with the same period last year, revenues increased by 6 percent.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 19 million dollars, increased from 14 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues grew to 264 million dollars.

Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty clothing store founded by Tom Campion and Gary Haakenson in 1978. Zumiez sells action-sports related clothing and has created an image based around action sports like skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross. Zumiez is based in Lynnwood, Washington.

As of 2019, Zumiez has more than 2,500 employees and operates over 700 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. If you spot an error, please help and let us know at [email protected]