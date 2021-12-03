Zumiez Q3 sales improve by 6.8 percent

Zumiez Inc. net sales for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 increased 6.8 percent to 289.5 million dollars . Compared to the third quarter ended November 2, 2019, net sales increased 9.6 percent.

Net income in the third quarter was 30.7 million dollars or 1.25 dollars per diluted share compared to 29.1 million dollars or 1.16 dollars per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was 19.2 million dollars or 75 cents per diluted share.

Commenting on the third quarter update, Rick Brooks, chief executive officer of Zumiez Inc., stated: “With a strong back to school season driving record third quarter results, we generated more income in the first nine months of 2021 than in any full year period in the company’s history and we still have the important holiday season ahead of us.”

Total net sales for the nine months increased 27 percent to 837.2 million dollars, while compared to the first nine months ended November 2, 2019, net sales increased 18.7 percent.

Net income for the first nine months was 81.1 million dollars or 3.20 dollars per diluted share compared to 33.4 million dollars or 1.32 dollars per diluted share last year, and compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 of 29 million dollars or 1.14 dollars per diluted share.

Total fourth quarter-to-date sales increased 11.5 percent compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended December 1, 2020. Compared to the 31-day period ended December 3, 2019, total net sales increased 8.6 percent. Total comparable sales for the period rose 8.4 percent from the comparable period in the prior year, and increased 6.5 percent from the comparable period in 2019.