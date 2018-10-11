Zumiez September net sales decline 8 percent

Zumiez Inc. reported 8 percent decrease in total net sales for the five-week period ended October 6, 2018 to 77.7 million dollars, compared to 84.4 million dollars for the five-week period ended September 30, 2017. The company's comparable sales increased 1.2 percent for the period under review compared to a comparable sales increase of 9.3% for the five-week period ended September 30, 2017.

The company said in a statement that this decrease in net sales was driven by a shift in the retail calendar negatively impacting fiscal September 2018 growth by approximately 8 million dollars compared with fiscal September 2017.

Picture:Facebook/Zumiez