Zumiez starts 2018 strong with 6.3 percent same-store sales growth in January

The publicly traded company’s same-store sales rose 6.3 percent during the month of January. Zumiez’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares rose by 0.1 percent in the first day of trading following the news.

The fashion retailer last posted its earnings results on November 30th, 2017, when it recorded 0.48 dollars earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.48 dollars apiece. According to Zacks, Zumiez had a return on equity of 7.99 percent and a net margin of 2.84 percent.

The firm had revenue of 245.80 million dollars for the quarter, surpassing consensus estimate of 244.50 million dollars.

Recently, analysts at B. Riley set a 23 dollars price target on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report. Earlier this year Jefferies Group set a slightly lower price target – 22 dollars apiece - on Zumiez, recommending investors to hold on the stock. William Blair also set the same price target on the company’s shares, although rating the stock as a “buy”. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 20.57 dollars.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.3 percent during the second quarter to a total 91,853 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth 1,135,000 dollars after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN enlarged their stake in Zumiez by 0.6 percent during the same period, reaching 259,975 shares’ worth 3,211,000 dollars. New York State Common Retirement Fund, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, and Teachers Advisors LLC also grew their respective holdings in shares of Zumiez over the second quarter.