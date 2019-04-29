5 questions to photographer Jean-Daniel Laurier

The Lumiere Brothers Photography Center in Moscow is holding an exhibition dedicated to Jean-Daniel Laurier, one of the most famous fashion photographers from France. Best known for his use of saturated contrasting colors, Laurier has worked with many major publications, including Vogue, L’Officiel and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as with fashion houses like Dior, Lanvin and Céline. The exhibition, set to run until June 23rd, features works from the 1970s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s.

FashionUnited had a quick chat with the photographer ahead of the exhibition.

This isn’t your first time in Russia. What were your previous visits like?

I’ve been to Russia several times in the past 10 years, mostly to Moscow, for both business and pleasure. My first visit, in 2009, was for an exhibition featuring my work at the Modern Art Museum of Moscow. I’ve also done a photoshoot with French actress and singer Isabelle Adjani here. The more I come to Moscow, the more I love it! Additionally, all the Russian models I’ve worked with, like Tatyana Dyagileva, were always so joyful. But there’s more connecting me to Russia, actually. My family was a founding member of the Transiberian railways, which is quite funny.

What projects you are working on right now? Can you tell us something about your future projects?

I’m currently exhibiting in Berlin and will soon be in the Venice Biennale. Exhibitions in Barcelona, Tunisia (where I photoshoot a lot) and Monaco are also in the works, so stay tuned!

Do you have a favorite photograph? What’s your favorite fashion brand?

My favorite photograph? My next project, I hope! I started working with Dior in 1967, and I would say that is my favourite fashion house.

You often talk about freedom and happiness as your main sources of inspiration. What else is important for you in your creative process?

I believe that taking pictures of the war has led to me take pictures of happier days with sun and blue skies, to see “la Vie en rose”. Richard Avedon has inspired me throughout my career.

How is the fashion world changing, in your view? How do you feel about these changes?

The fashion industry has changed a lot since the 60’s. Today we see a lot of talented young designers in the fashion scenes which end up inspiring and even leading iconic fashion houses such as Dior, Saint-Laurent, Givenchy and Balmain.

Pictures: courtesy of The Lumiere Brothers Photography Center