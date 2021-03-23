A new Louis Vuitton exhibition in Tokyo celebrates its collaborations and creative partnerships

Louis Vuitton is celebrating over 160 years of creative exchanges and artistic collaborations with its latest exhibition in Tokyo.

Tracing a rich and pioneering journey, the exhibition draws particular focus to the enduring admiration and inspiration between Louis Vuitton and a multitude of celebrated Japanese artists and acclaimed personalities such as Kansai Yamamoto, Fragment’s Hiroshi Fujiwara, Yayoi Kusama, and Nigo®.

From the tradition of trunk-making to the invention of Takashi Murakami’s “Superflat” art, the exhibition titled Louis Vuitton & celebrates savoir-faire and innovation, connecting Paris to Tokyo across a universe of talent and through time.

Ten immersive spaces bring together pieces from Louis Vuitton’s history including both remarkable early 20th-century special-order trunks and historic window displays designed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton as well as iconic Monogram bags reimagined by modern creatives such as Karl Lagerfeld, Cindy Sherman, Rei Kawakubo and Frank Gehry. Also on display are original collaborations and commissions by artists including Arata Isozaki, Richard Prince, Zaha Hadid, as well as the more recent Artycapucines collection.

The Tokyo exhibition is on display at Jing, Harajuku, and runs until 16 May, 2021