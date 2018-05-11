A student from Parsons School of Design will get this year’s Pitti Tutorship Award

An outstanding student from Parsons School of Design (PSD) will receive career advice from Riccardo Vannetti, director of Pitti Tutorship, one of Pitti Immagine’s projects. PSD is the latest fashion school to collaborate with Pitti Immagine for the Pitti Tutorship Award. An academic judging panel comprised of members from Parsons will select three designers from the school’s student body, and the winner will be picked by Vannetti himself. He will announce his choice at the Parson’s Benefit on May 21st.

Created in 2017, the Pitti Tutorship award supports fashion graduates as they begin their professional careers. Vannetti reviews the winners’ portfolio and helps them strategize their next steps.

“We are very excited to launch this new partnership with Parsons School of Design," said Vannetti in a statement. “This project reinforces Pitti Tutorship’s commitment to future generations around the world. Over the last year, we have made substantial investments in this area, with continuous efforts undertaken alongside prestigious international fashion schools."

Vannetti also noted that the collaboration with a school from New York makes the programme even more global. Pitti Tutorship Award’s previous partners were Accademia Costume e Moda (Rome), Instituto Europeo di Design (Milan) and Central Saint Martins School (London).

Photo: courtesy of Pitti Uomo