Alo Yoga enters Roblox with virtual wellness experience

Fitness brand Alo Yoga has announced the opening of its virtual Alo Sanctuary in Roblox, offering users an immersive digital space for yoga and meditation.

The experience looks to bring more awareness to the importance of well-being, welcoming Roblox users to learn more about the topic through guided meditations and on-demand yoga content. Attendees will also each be given a digital Warrior Yoga Mat to use throughout the experience.

A five-piece collection will be made available to shop at The Alo Store, located within the digital sanctuary. Visitors can purchase branded goods such as Alo’s Goddess leggings, District trucker hat and Throwback socks.

Image: Alo Yoga x Roblox

All features will be available within Alo Yoga’s own island, designed as an escape that mirrors the brand’s message and visual aesthetic.

According to the Alo, it will donate to mental health initiatives for every user that completes its mindful movement quests set within the experience.

In a release, Roblox’s vice president of brand partnerships, Christina Wootton, said: “We’ve heard many powerful stories about how Roblox has served as ‘a healing platform’ and a central lifeline for our community members’ well-being. It’s extremely important to us that through this partnership with Alo we continue inspiring and promoting safe and inclusive community spaces that people can enjoy together with their friends and like-minded individuals.”

It comes as Alo Yoga prepares to open its real-life Wellness Sanctuary as part of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, for which it is the official wellness partner.