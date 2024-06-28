ANDAM Fashion Awards: Christopher Esber wins Grand Prize

The ANDAM Fashion Awards, a pivotal launchpad for emerging designers, celebrated its 35th edition on Thursday by crowning Australian designer Christopher Esber as the winner of its Grand Prize. The accolade, which includes a 300,000 euro grant and mentorship from Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello, underscores the fashion industry's ongoing commitment to nurturing fresh talent.

Mr Esber's win at the ANDAM (National Association for the Development of the Fashion Arts) marks a significant milestone in his career, potentially paving the way for international recognition. The award's track record of propelling winners to prominent positions within prestigious maisons adds weight to one of the industry’s most coveted prizes, which is open to all nationalities.

The jury, comprising 35 industry luminaries, also recognised Canadian label 3.Paradis with the Special Prize, awarding founder Emeric Tchatchoua a 100,000 euro bursary. Paris-based Pièces Uniques, helmed by Edmond Luu, secured the Pierre Bergé Prize, while Dutch brand Maeden, under Christian Heikoop's direction, claimed the accessories prize.

This year's mentorship programme, led by Mr Vaccarello himself a past ANDAM winner, aims to provide winners with invaluable insights into both creative and strategic aspects of the fashion business, fostering their labels' growth and international standing.

In a separate but equally noteworthy development, ANDAM's 2024 Innovation Award, announced in May, went to materials company Alternative Innovation. The 100,000 euro prize recognises the firm's patented AlterskinTM technology, a shape-memory plant bioresin derived from renewable sources. This plastic-free innovation offers versatile applications in coating, textiles, and soft materials, highlighting the industry's growing focus on sustainable alternatives.

As the fashion landscape continues to evolve, these awards not only celebrate creativity but also underscore the increasing importance of innovation and sustainability in shaping the industry's future. The recognition of both design talent and technological advancement through ANDAM's various prizes reflects the multifaceted nature of contemporary fashion's challenges and opportunities.