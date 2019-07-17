Anthropologie collaborating with Kaffe Fassett

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Anthropologie have announced that it is collaborating with world-renowned artist and designer Kaffe Fassett on a new exhibition as part of this year’s London Design Festival.

‘The World of Kaffe Fassett’ will transform Anthropologie’s King’s Road Gallery with the textile designer’s “instinctive, playful and organic use of colour and print”.

The exhibition will run from September 5 to 13 and will showcase new and exclusive pieces including patchwork, knitting, textiles, mosaics and paintings, as well as his needlepoint cushion kits and “treasures from the past,” explains Anthropologie in a statement.

Commenting on his collaboration, Fassett said: “My dream is to turn the space into a jewel box of colour from the softest pastels to deep saturated hues of scarlets, teals, blues and magentas.

“King’s Road will light up with a kaleidoscope of pattern and colours, while cushions, scarves, throws and quilts will add a touch of rich magic to kick interiors to life.”

Fassett will take part in a number of events to celebrate the exhibition including a talk on September 14 about his life, love, techniques and inspiration.