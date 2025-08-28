Armani purchases cult club on Tuscan coast

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has purchased one of the oldest active clubs in the world: the legendary 'Capannina di Franceschi', in Forte dei Marmi, an exclusive seaside resort on the Tuscan coast. The beach hut was converted into a disco in 1929 and has been a cult destination ever since. From summer 2026, the club is set to continue operating under Armani's leadership.

As early as the 1930s, it was fashionable to sit and be seen at the Capannina. The bar was favoured by aristocrats and intellectuals. Later, film stars, industrialists and members of the royal family celebrated there. Stars such as Ray Charles and Grace Jones performed on stage. It was a kind of Italian Studio 54 on the Tuscan coast. In the 1980s, the cult film 'Sapore di mare', a symbol of the Dolce Vita of the time, was filmed there.

A matter of the heart

After the death of long-time owner Gherardo Guidi last year, the future of the Capannina was uncertain. There were said to have been several interested parties. Italian media speculated about bids of up to 12 million euros. However, the Capannina now has a new owner in the 91-year-old fashion designer.

For Armani, the purchase is a matter of the heart. Forte dei Marmi is his favourite place, and is where he has had a holiday home for years. The acquisition was also a gesture of affection, the designer explained. In the 1960s, he met his friend and later business partner Sergio Galeotti there.