Balmain partners with Channel 4 on short-form drama series

French fashion house Balmain and its creative director Olivier Rousteing have partnered with UK broadcaster Channel 4 on a first of its kind short-form drama series starring singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, Charles Melton, Tommy Dorfman and Ajani Russell.

‘Fractures’ marks the first co-branded venture between a fashion label and a broadcaster and will showcase Balmain’s autumn/winter 2021 collection throughout each of the five eight-minute episodes.

From the commissioner of ‘End of the F*ing World’ and ‘It’s A Sin’, Fracture is set in the desolate Le Rêve Motel on the outskirts of LA, described as a “shabby but charming landing spot for an array of colourful characters”.

The series centres on the motel and the mysterious Mya, played by Jesse Jo Stark, a struggling singer-songwriter who has fled her privileged life in New York for a solitary existence at the equally furtive Le Rêve.

Other cast members include Tommy Dorfman from 13 Reasons Why, who plays Mya’s sibling, Riverdale’s Charles Melton who stars as a disarmingly handsome drifter and poet, and breakout star of Skate Kitchen Ajani Russell who stars as Mya’s friend.

Image: courtesy of Balmain

The series will premiere on September 2, available via Channel 4’s YouTube channel and as a box set in the UK on All 4. It will also stream worldwide via a bespoke co-branded website created for the series at fractureseries.com.

Channel 4 creates co-branded drama with Balmain and Olivier Rousteing

Commenting on the series, Rousteing, said in a statement: “Fracture helps to make very clear Balmain’s determination to continue to break down boundaries and engage in unexpected, compelling and entertaining ways with lovers of fashion, music and design.

“Fracture’s story, writing, acting, directing and images are incredible—I loved being able to play a part in making this happen and I can’t get Jesse Jo Stark’s music out of my head.”

Rousteing is listed as the creative director of the series, which was created by Michail Papadogkonas and Catherine Hope, written by Glenn Waldron and directed by Bradley and Pablo.

Image: courtesy of Balmain

Matt Ford, 4Studio’s commercial lead, added: “Fracture is testament to the fantastic collaboration and hard work of all those involved and we’re really excited to finally share this incredible drama series alongside Balmain.

“4Studio is leading the re-invention of short-form branded entertainment, supporting the delivery of Channel 4’s Future4 strategy to accelerate digital growth. We’re looking forward to pushing boundaries together with more premium brand partners in the future to create quality content that our viewers love - wherever they’re watching.”