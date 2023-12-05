Blenheim Palace to host ‘Icons of British Fashion’ exhibition in 2024

Stella McCartney, Bruce Oldfield and Viviene Westwood will be celebrated in a major new fashion exhibition at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site and birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill said that ‘Icons of British Fashion’ will be its biggest exhibition to date and will open in March 2024.

The exhibition will celebrate fashion from the past through to the present day, “featuring bespoke designs and loans from a Who’s Who of the fashion world,” including Barbour, Lulu Guinness, Stephen Jones Millinery for Christian Dior and Temperley London.

Other designers and brands in the line-up are Jean Muir, Terry de Havilland, Turnbull & Asser, and Zandra Rhodes. ‘Icons of British Fashion’ will run from March 23 to June 30 and will showcase fashion clothing, accessories, archival materials, drawings, photography and patterns.

Kate Ballenger, keeper of palace and collections at Blenheim Palace, said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to finally unveil what’s been years in the making; this exhibition will give visitors an insight into the fascinating world of British fashion in such a unique setting.

“Icons of British Fashion is the first of its kind at Blenheim Palace, and to be able to partner with some of the most widely celebrated designers and brands in the world to bring together a collection of garments, accessories and artefacts is something we’re immensely proud of.”

Admission to the ‘Icons of British Fashion’ exhibition in 2024 will be free with any valid Blenheim Palace ticket, including Palace, Park and Gardens, Park and Gardens, Annual Pass or a Privilege Pass.