Boss appointed presenting partner of new Art Basel Awards

German fashion brand Boss has been named the presenting partner of the Art Basel Awards, a new initiative designed to recognise the broad impact of certain practices and contributions to art.

Through the partnership, Boss said that it aims to “recognise those driving the future of art through their creativity, vision and the strength of the collective”. In turn, Art Basel wishes to “nurture a self-sustaining ecosystem and alumni network” via Boss’ support.

In a release, Hugo Boss CEO, Daniel Grieder, said that art was an “integral part” of the company’s DNA and that its backing of the Art Basel Awards would take its 30-year commitment towards the industry to the next level.

He continued: “We are excited to continue driving innovation in the arts and its related fields. With its premium positioning, global relevance and pioneering spirit, we believe Art Basel is the perfect partner for this endeavour.”

The awards themselves, chaired by Art Basel’s director of fairs and exhibition platforms, Vincenzo de Bellis, have nine categories–three dedicated to artists, emerging, established and iconic, and the remaining six focused on key players and behind the scenes heroes, such as curators and patrons.

In the first step, a jury of experts will award medals to 36 individuals and organisations, who will then go on to carry out a peer-to-peer review and voting process to designate 12 gold medalists from their own cohort who they believe “exemplify the awards’ vision”.

The initial medalists will be announced in May and later celebrated in a reception in June in Switzerland, during Art Basel’s flagship fair. The gold medalists will be honoured at an award event held during Art Basel Miami Beach in December.