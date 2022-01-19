British and international brands join Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Burberry, M&S, and John Lewis are among the British and international brands supporting the Platinum Jubilee in celebration of The Queen’s 70-year reign.

The full line-up of Platinum Jubilee partners features 16 businesses representing retail, fashion, hospitality, culture, media, travel and business. Burberry, Moët & Chandon, M&S and St James’s House have been named as Platinum Partners, while Air Partner, Boodles, Bloomberg, Cadbury, Cadogan, Endava, Fortnum & Mason, McDonald’s, Meta, Sotheby’s, Waitrose & John Lewis and Whispering Angel are Pageant Partners.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, taking place on June 5, 2022, is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience in celebration of The Queen’s seventy years of service and is being financed in its entirety by a combination of corporate partners, commercial businesses, royal warrant holders and individuals.

More than 6,000 military personnel, performers, key workers and volunteers will unite to tell the story of The Queen’s seven-decade reign with a “festival of creativity” combining pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus and costumes. People will be able to enjoy the Pageant in-person on the streets of London, on TV, online and by hosting events in their communities.

Nicholas Coleridge, co-chair of The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, said in a statement: “With less than six months until the Jubilee weekend, we are delighted by the generosity of our partners, all recognising the significance and power of this unique occasion. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant has also been supported by more than twenty generous individuals and family foundations.

“The reach of the Pageant will extend far beyond London, and we are striving to include communities and people from all backgrounds, from every part of the nation. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is expected to draw an audience of millions - live, via television and every conceivable platform.”

Commenting on being part of The Queen’s celebration, Gerry Murphy, chair of Burberry, added: “Burberry is privileged to be an official partner of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The Pageant is a unique occasion for communities from all over the world to come together to celebrate Her Majesty’s dedication to service over Her 70-year reign. We are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary festival of creativity in honour of The Queen’s reign.”