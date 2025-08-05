British Textile Biennial to host Aitor Throup retrospective

British Textile Biennial, a free festival of contemporary art, which explores invention and innovation in textile production, will host the first major UK retrospective on Argentinian-British multi-disciplinary artist and fashion designer Aitor Throup this autumn.

The ‘From The Moor’ immersive exhibition will run from October 30 to November 2 and showcase Throup’s groundbreaking designs, sculptures and drawings from the past 20 years in the designer’s hometown of Burnley, Lancashire.

The exhibit will take place at the Burnley Empire, an iconic Grade II-listed Victorian theatre in the heart of the town. The historic venue has been out of use since 1995 and is considered ‘at risk’ by the Theatres Trust, and it is hoped that the exhibition will “breathe new life into the iconic Grade II Listed building and shine a spotlight on the works to restore and reuse the large venue for modern use”.

Aitor Throup ‘From The Moor’ exhibition poster Credits: Aitor Throup by Leo Corfu

A secondary, smaller exhibition of Throup’s sculptures and drawings will also take place at Gallery 123, from October 20 to November 2. Gallery 123 is located in a building that used to house a retail store where a young Throup was inspired by the works of Massimo Osti, namely the brands C.P. Company and Stone Island, two brands that Throup would later collaborate with.

Commenting on the exhibition, Throup said in a statement: “I have always been vocal of my passion for Burnley. The town adopted me as a 12-year-old immigrant, and exposed me to a culture of aspiration, innovation and authenticity that has never left me.

“It was on the terraces of Burnley Football Club where my fascination with experimental clothing design was born. I am so grateful to the town and the football club for planting that seed of curiosity; and it’s an honour to return to Burnley to share the results of my many explorations so far.”