Bulgari and Maxxi Museum launch the Maxxi Bulgari Prize

Bulgari has joined forces with Rome’s Maxxi Museum to launch the Maxxi Bulgari Prize, aiming to elevate young contemporary artists.

Previously known as Premio Maxxi, the competition has relaunched with the hope of ‘renewing and transforming itself, expanding its horizons’ said a spokesperson for the Museum in a press statement.

A jury of specialists has been elected to choose the three Maxxi Bulgari Prize 2018 finalists. Revealed by Giovanna Melandri, President of the Foundation Maxxi and a representative from Bulgari at an event at the Bulgari Hotel London, during the Freize Art Fair week on October 3.

Among the specialists will be: Hou Hanru, artistic director at Maxxi; David Elliott independent curator; Yuko Hasegawa, artistic director at Tokyo’s Museum of Contemporary Art, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director at the Serpentine Galleries in London.

The work from the three finalists will be exhibited at the Maxxi Museum from May 2018, featured in an exhibition curated by Giulia Ferracci.

In October 2018, the jury will elect the winner of the prize, whose work will then be handed to the museum.

The Maxxi Museum was founded by the late architect Zaha Hadid, and dedicates itself to 21st Century modern art.