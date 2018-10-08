Burberry launches in-school programme to study impact of arts education in the UK

London -- The Burberry Foundation, set up in 2008 by the eponymous British fashion house, is launching an in-school programme to understand how cultural and creative education can help young people to overcome challenging circumstances. The study will be conducted in partnership with researchers from the Policy Institute at King’s College London.

The programme will be delivered in eight schools in Yorkshire. Each of them will be provided with an Artist in Residence who will introduce them to different areas of the creative arts, and collaborate with the other teachers to organize art events for the local community.

“We want to inspire young people across the country to explore the wide variety of ways they can be involved in the creative industries, and help to create a wealth of talent for one of Britain’s most important sectors”, said Leanne Wood, Chief People, Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer at Burberry, in a statement.