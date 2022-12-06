Burberry teams up with Leeds to celebrate year of culture

British luxury brand Burberry has announced that it is partnering with Leeds 2023, a year-long celebration of culture and community taking place in the city of Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region.

Burberry has roots in West Yorkshire, including an office in Leeds, a factory in Castleford, and a mill in Keighley and its partnership with Leeds 2023 will allow the luxury brand to “celebrate a city so profoundly connected to its business”.

The Leeds 2023 initiative aims to spotlight how creativity and greater access to cultural experiences can open opportunities for all and will focus on creativity, culture, diversity and inclusion with its year-long celebration.

As part of the partnership, Burberry will support several creative learning initiatives next summer, including Smeaton300, a creative events programme inspired by the legacy of East Leeds civil engineer and astronomer John Smeaton. The programme will unite inventive minds across engineering, science, industry and the arts.

Rob Blomfield, vice president of global business services at Burberry, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be supporting Leeds 2023 with this special year-long event. The West Yorkshire region is a hub of creativity and innovation and has played such a profound part in shaping our business.

“We are proud to be nurturing young people and celebrating the region through both the work of The Burberry Foundation and our partnership with the Leeds 2023 team.”