Burberry to create costumes for The Royal Ballet

British luxury brand Burberry is set to embark on a new venture, unveiling its plans to collaborate with director and choreographer Wayne McGregor on costumes for his latest work for The Royal Ballet.

The currently untitled production is set to debut June 9, and will be performed at the Royal Opera House in London.

The costumes themselves will be designed by Burberry’s new chief creative officer Daniel Lee, who made his London Fashion Week debut for the house’s autumn/winter 2023 season.

On his appointment, Lee was tasked with reviving the brand’s quintessential Britishness, which had begun to slip away under its previous creative director Riccardo Tisci.

This goal was mirrored in the decision to partner with The Royal Ballet, a press release noted, a first for the brand as it looks to tap into the event’s contemporary culture and creativity.

Lee commented: “It is such a pleasure, and of course an honour, to collaborate on this extraordinary project with such a remarkable team.

“It’s always been a dream to create costumes for dance, which is such a passion of mine.”

Similarly, McGregor also expressed his excitement in a statement, calling Lee “an artist with unbridled imagination” that was “creating work of innovation, motion, and piercing beauty”.

McGregor continued: “And with his exceptional passion for all forms of dance, he felt like a natural ally.

“Together, with the Burberry team, we are working on something truly special – honouring Carmen [Herrera, the late minimalist artist] whilst forging our own evolutionary path.”