Cannes fashion: The good, the bad and the plain weird

Cannes - With so few red carpets to walk this past year, stars, celebs and the world’s sharpest-elbowed influencers piled onto the “tapis rouge” at the Cannes film festival.

Not even the absence of Lea Seydoux - sidelined by a last-minute case of Covid - could dim the glamour.

Here is our pick of the most unforgettable looks of the fortnight:

Fine pair of lungs

Bella Hadid took the breath away with her Schiaparelli “lungs” dress, the bust replaced by two sculpted gold bronchial branches that cupped her breasts.

True to his reputation as couture’s most daring designer, Daniel Roseberry said he wanted to celebrate the lungs as Europe breathes again after Covid.

To their less enlightened eyes, Hadid’s lungs looked as if they had been turned inside out and dipped in gold.

Image: Bella Hadid at Cannes film festival, via Schiaparelli

Spike really has it

While some might question whether Spike Lee, who heads the Cannes jury, had done the right thing by putting festival postcards up for sale on his site for 100 bucks, no one could doubt his style even as he sported Nikes emblazoned with his own face.

Image: US director and Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival Spike Lee arrives on stage during the closing ceremony of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Credits: Valery HACHE / AFP

At 63 he still has it, attracting every camera on the Croisette with a fuchsia Louis Vuitton zoot suit and matching sunglasses. Hat tip too at his berets for every occasion - from Black Panther to Bastille Day French tricolour to Jean-Paul Sartre chin-stroker.

Tilda's just a darling

While Bella and Spike did sass, Tilda Swinton does class like no other. She was ubiquitous at Cannes, appearing in five films and bringing her White Duke androgynous cool to some wonderful “clothes that my friends made for me”, as she put it.

Dearest Jonathan Anderson of Loewe created a white apostolic robe for her “Memoria” press conference, adorned with feathers in the colours of Colombia, where the movie was shot.

Image: Tilda Swinton at the "Memoria" press conference. Credits: MUSTAFA YALCIN / ANADOLU AGENCY / ANADOLU AGENCY VIA AFP

Ten minutes, 400 metres and a costume change later she was accepting the Palm Dog award for best canine performance at Cannes on behalf of her spaniels.

Her dogs feature alongside her and her daughter Honor in the two acclaimed “Souvenir” films by British director Joanna Hogg. (AFP).