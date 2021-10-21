Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng join forces for major fashion exhibition in Asia

Editor and stylist Carine Roitfeld is teaming up with cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng on a major fashion exhibition ‘Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion,’ opening in Hong Kong on December 13.

‘Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion’ will be Asia’s first multi-brand exhibition and will explore the world of craftsmanship in fashion and the importance of preserving treasured atelier traditions, showcasing works of haute couture and prêt-à-porter by brands including Balenciaga, Chanel, Christian Dior, and Givenchy.

Conceived by Cheng, the exhibition also marks the first international exhibition curated by Roitfeld. It will feature “rare and masterful works” from acclaimed houses including Schiaparelli, Iris van Herpen, Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Versace, Celine, Oscar de la Renta, and Valentino, alongside avant-garde designers such as Viktor and Rolf, Jean Paul Gaultier, Richard Quinn, Matty Bovan, Mugler, and Tom Van der Borght, as well as one-of-a-kind pieces from Roitfeld’s private collection.

Image: courtesy of Chanel

The exhibition at the K11 Art and Cultural Centre in Hong Kong will be organised thematically, allowing visitors to discover bespoke and rare pieces of couture craftsmanship while observing, first-hand, the dedication and hours that each Maison requires to produce each piece.

‘Savoir-Faire’ will also be designed to be both “visually and physically immersive,” explained Cheng and Roitfeld in the press release, by taking the audience on a visual journey into the fantastical pages of Roitfeld’s iconic fashion editorials.

Image: courtesy of Dior

Commenting on the exhibition, Cheng, founder of K11 Craft and Guild Foundation, said in a statement: “Through the understanding of craftsmanship - the transmission of tradition, ideas, and techniques between societies and culture - fashion has been creating deeply collaborative relationships of connection and exchange.

“I am thrilled to be working with Carine to bring forth a potent illustration of the power in craft and artisanship so we may also collectively celebrate its innovation for the future. Together, we bring this unprecedented exhibition to Asia for the first time to rejuvenate the cultural landscape of Hong Kong.”

Image: courtesy of Richard Quinn

Roitfeld added: “Throughout history, editors have used the pages of magazines as a canvas to bring to life fashion’s most extraordinary ideas and creations By harnessing an editorial approach to the storytelling and visual journey, this exhibition will showcase some of the most exemplary cases of craft in a way that, we hope, motivates a deep appreciation for the history and heart of fashion among the next generation.

“These young visitors are inspiring the future of our industry, and I hope that our work serves to spark their imagination, creativity, and commitment to keeping fashion’s most significant techniques alive.”

‘Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion’ opens at the K11 Art and Cultural Centre in Hong Kong on December 13, 2021, and runs until February 14, 2022.