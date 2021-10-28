Champion releases Queen capsule for pop-up store

Sportswear brand Champion has revealed a limited edition range inspired by Queen, to be released as part of the British band’s newly opened pop-up store on Carnaby Street, London.

The unisex line merges Queen’s iconography with Champion’s signature sportswear aesthetic, with garments showcasing original images and song titles from the band’s history. The capsule offers up reverse weave sweatshirts and hoodies, t-shirts with Queen’s ‘We are the Champions’ title and other exclusive styles and colourways drawing influence from the band.

Entitled ‘Queen - The Greatest’ and launched back in September, the pop-up store is set to be open until January 2022. Its intention is to celebrate the band’s historic five decades of music, designed to take visitors on a visual journey of Queen.

The shop exhibits limited edition music releases, merchandise drops and fashion collaborations, with each of the three-month stint complete with its own theme: music, art and design and magic.

David Boyne, MD at Bravado, the store’s partner, said in a statement at the time of its launch: “We are delighted to announce this innovative partnership with Queen. The project will add another cultural moment to their rich legacy and will be a destination for fans to immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world’s most iconic and beloved bands.”

The collection will be available exclusively at the pop-up store and associated website from November 2. Prices range from 40 pounds to 85 pounds.