Charles Jeffrey to co-curate Tay Late at V&A Dundee

Glaswegian fashion designer Charles Jeffrey will co-curate the V&A Dundee’s next Tay Late on May 27.

The one-night-only, after-hours ‘Tay Late: Because We Must’ event will celebrate the museum’s current exhibition on the ground-breaking dancer and choreographer Michael Clark and feature fashion, film, DJs, performances and dance.

Jeffrey, who runs the Loverboy fashion label and a cult club night, will co-curate a showcase featuring emerging and contemporary designers, DJs, artists, dancers that will bring to life the ‘Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer’ exhibition, an immersive retrospect exploring dance, design, art, fashion, politics, and music.

Nichol Keene, creative programmer at V&A Dundee, said in a statement: “There is no one better than Charles Jeffrey to co-curate Tay Late: Because We Must and to celebrate Michael Clark. Jeffrey is a radical creative who thrives in the colourful tension between control and chaos. His Loverboy cult club night and fashion label are rooted in collaboration and built on experimentation and playing with performance. The brand champions diversity, self-identity, and relentless support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Together, we are assembling a line-up of contemporary designers, DJs, artists, dancers, and diving into the Loverboy archive to fill V&A Dundee with the rebellious energy and sense of urgency embodied by ground-breaking Scottish dancer and choreographer Michael Clark. Expect music, films, performance, conversations and more at this after-hours, one-night-only event.”

Jeffrey added: “I am so grateful to be given the opportunity to respond to Michael’s work for this event. I feel so connected to his work and all the people that have orbited it. It’s so exciting to be able to do this in Scotland, our shared home country.”

V&A Dundee said that the full line-up of performers will be revealed in the coming weeks.