Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020

The Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris has announced a new exhibition dedicated to the “work and creativity” of luxury footwear designer Christian Louboutin, opening next year.

‘Christian Louboutin: L’Exposition’, will run from February 25 to July 26, 2020, and will explore every facet of his multi-referential work, in an institution that has played an important role in inspiring his vocation, stated organisers.

Curated by Olivier Gabet, director of Paris's Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the exhibition will showcase Christian Louboutin’s inspirations and creative processes through a selection of the “most precious works” from his personal collection and loans from public collections.

A large selection of shoes will be on display, some of which have never been exhibited before, added exhibition organisers, and these historic and artistic pieces will be shown alongside a number of exclusive collaborations which pay tribute to Christian Louboutin’s admiration for craftsman’s know how. Some examples include stained glass panels created by the Maison du Vitrail, a Sevillian silver palanquin and a cabaret sculpted in Bhutan.

The exhibition will also unveil collaborations, never seen before, with artists who are important to the footwear designer including the director and photographer David Lynch, New Zealand multimedia artist Lisa Reihana, British designer duo Whitaker Malem, Spanish choreographer Blanca Li, and Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi.

‘Christian Louboutin: L’Exposition’ will open at Palais de la Porte Dorée in February 2020.