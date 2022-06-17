Christie's sells masterpieces from late designer Hubert de Givenchy for record 83 million euros

Christie’s auction of masterpieces owned by the late designer Hubert de Givenchy was supposed to last four days, ending on Friday. Instead, all of the lots were sold for 82,992,850 euros on the first day, setting the second highest record for a private collection sold at Christie’s in France.

Amongst the treasures left behind by Givenchy include a sculpture by Italian artist Alberto Giacometti, which sold for 27 million euros, and a Picasso chalk drawing from 1947 that fetched 4,2 million euros.

A major figure in the world of fashion, Hubert de Givenchy brought together an exceptional collection of 17th and 18th century furniture and works of art as well as masterworks from the modern era which he displayed in his various houses with the same high standards, creativity sense of absolute refinement as those he demonstrated in his profession as couturier.

Born 27th February 1927 in Beauvais, Givenchy began collaborating with great fashion designers in 1945, first with Jacques Fath later with Elsa Schiaparelli and finally with Robert Piquet before presenting his first haute couture collection and opening his own fashion house on the 2nd February 1952.