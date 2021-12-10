Claes Iversen creates couture Christmas tree for Pulitzer Amsterdam

Danish fashion designer Claes Iversen, whose designs have been worn by artists and royalty like Queen Máxima of The Netherlands and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, has created a spectacular couture Christmas tree for hotel Pulitzer Amsterdam.

The impressive 30ft high tree is one of Amsterdam’s largest exterior Christmas trees and showcases Iversen’s use of unique materials and craftsmanship to create a bold festive display inspired by one of his earlier couture dresses covered in brightly coloured ribbon bows and rings.

Commenting on the festive display, Iversen said in a statement: “For me a tree must always hold something magical, it must awaken your inner child. It is much like couture: Something that moves us and feels like a dream. There are no limits to decorating a tree, everything is allowed, and everything is possible.”

Image: Pulitzer Amsterdam by Ashkan Mortezapour

Whilst creating the Christmas tree, Iversen said that the biggest challenge was creating ornaments suitable for outdoor use and working with the sheer size of the tree.

“The colour I have chosen is a colour that I like to use in my many of my collections. Fortunately, Pulitzer was immediately enthusiastic of my colour choice. I hope that lots of people will visit Pulitzer Amsterdam to come and see the tree,” explained Iversen.

The Claes Iversen Christmas tree is located in the Pulitzer Amsterdam winter garden and is open for both guests and visitors to enjoy.

Image: Pulitzer Amsterdam by Ashkan Mortezapour