Complex acquires Family Style Food Festival, plans expansion into new markets

Youth culture media outlet and platform Complex has acquired LA-based Family Style Food Festival with the mission of expanding the concept in its home base through the introduction of new markets and pop-ups.

In a release, Aaron Levant, CEO of Complex, which already operates streetwear festival ComplexCon, said that the acquisition of Family Style would take the brand to “new heights and bring its highly sought-after collaborations to our fans across the world”.

It will further serve as Complex’s new “food-focused vertical”, delivering what the company says will be “the latest news, content and media within the culture and food space”.

The festival itself brings together brands, restaurants and chefs to offer visitors both collaborative food and merchandise items exclusive to its event.

Among the pairings that have been unveiled at the festival previously are that of Kith Treats x Nike, Jon & Vinny’s x Off-White, Katz’s Deli x Anti Social Social Club and Mother Wolf x Tommy Hilfiger.

As part of the acquisition, Complex said it is planning to move the Family Style platform into new markets as well as introduce the concept as a pop-up at its own ComplexCon, with its debut set to take place at the event’s upcoming Las Vegas show in November.