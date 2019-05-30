COS partners with Serpentine Gallery for series of events

COS and London's Serpentine Galleries have announced a the program of COS x Serpentine Park Nights 2019 for this summer. The event series entails experimental, interdisciplinary commissions located at the Serpentine Pavilion in Hyde Park, with one off-site Park Night at the hybrid COS space King’s Cross.

Between the beginning of July and end of September, Park Nights will present eight evenings of new work by international artists. The artists include writer Precious Okoyomon, digital artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen and menswear designer Kiko Kostadinov.

This is the seventh year that COS and the Serpentine Galleries partnered for the Park Night series.

"The interdisciplinary nature of the Park Nights program offers a platform for creatives of all backgrounds to push the boundaries of their practice," Karin Gustafsson, creative director of COS, said in a statement "At COS we always derive a huge amount of inspiration from these unique, one-off events, and can’t wait to discover what this year’s artists present over the summer."