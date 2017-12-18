Debut Vivienne Westwood documentary to launch next year

London - The first feature-length documentary covering the life and career of iconic British designer and activist Vivienne Westwood is set to air next spring. Entitled "Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist" and shot by Lorna Tucker, the feature-length documentary aims to celebrate the designer's achievements in the fashion industry as well as her cultural influence.

The documentary tracks Westwood's inspiration and designs alongside her activism through a series of interviews with the designer's closest inner circle, including her son Joseph Corré. It will also touch on some of the more personal aspects of Westwood's life, such as her relationship with Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols and her partner until 1983.

The new documentary is set to be screen at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2018 under the 'World Cinema Documentary Competition' before the UK wide release on March 23, 2018. Dogwoof, the distribution firm behind the documentary has established a firm reputation developing critically acclaimed fashion documentaries. It release Dries earlier this year and previously launched Bill Cunningham New York and Dior & I .