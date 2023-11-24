Designer Stefan Sagmeister to give talk at IED Madrid, IED Kunsthal Bilbao

Austrian designer Stefan Sagmeister is to give a talk as part of his Spanish tour 'Beautiful Numbers' at the campus of design and fashion school IED Madrid and IED Kunsthal Bilbao.

He will also visit IED Florence, as well as Hondarribia and Malaga on a tour of talks between November 29 and December 3, in which, coinciding with the publication of his new book, 'Now is Better', he will explain the way in which he looks at the world in the long term.

In his new book, he combines design with statistical information to show a surprisingly positive view of the current moment and many events of recent years.

“Contrary to the pessimism and fatalism that social networks or the media collect, from a long-term perspective, humanity has only improved", as per Sagmeister’s research. He looks at data such as the prevalence of hunger in the world, literacy rates, life expectancy, and the number of victims of wars and natural disasters.

With his visit to Spain he will close the Moments 10 international festival of contemporary popular subcultures and visual arts.

Stefan Sagmeister has designed for clients such as the Guggenheim Museum, the Rolling Stones and HBO.

During his book tour in Spain, the artist will visit the headquarters of the Istituto Europeo di Design in the cities of Florence (November 29), Madrid (November 30) and Bilbao (December 1), as well as Hondarribia (PEN Space, Dec 1) and (December 2 and 3). In Málaga he will give a talk at Marbella Design Academy and festival space Club MOM.

Those interested in attending one of Sagmeister’s lectures can register online.