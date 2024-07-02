Diane von Furstenberg retrospective to come to LA’s Skirball Cultural Center

Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is to be at the centre of a retrospective exhibition at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center this October, in what will be a celebration for the 50th anniversary of her iconic wrap dress.

‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion’ explores the life of the designer through four thematic sections, in which over 50 of her garments will be on display alongside artwork, fabric swatches and media pieces.

Spanning Von Furstenberg’s career, from the 1970s to the present day, visitors will gain access to a biography-like journey, shedding light on the designer’s life as the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and other aspects that influenced her life and work.

It marks a North American debut for the exhibition which had initially been created and developed by the Fashion & Lace Museum in Brussels.