Diesel’s ‘Go With The Flaw’ campaign wins Eurobest Grand Prix in Film Craft

- Vivian Hendriksz |
-
London - Italian fashion label Diesel latest campaign, ‘Go With The Flaw’ was awarded the Grand Prix in Film Craft at Eurobest on Thursday.
Recognising the best of Europe’s creative outputs, the award was given to Diesel campaign, which takes inspiration from everyday reality in which conformity chases perfection. The campaign is said to embody creativity which can inspire real behavioral change in society.
As a brand, Diesel does not strive for perfection, because it ‘is boring.’ “Perfection is uninspiring. Perfection will suck us into an ordinary life and keep us from shining,” said the label in a film manifesto created with François Rousselet and Publicis Italy. The award is seen as an acknowledgment in recognition of Italian creativity in Europe.
Photos: Diesel FW17 campaign
More news
LATEST JOBS
Most read
-
Stella McCartney & Ellen MacArthur team up to tackle textile waste
-
Stella McCartney to receive Special Recognition Award for Innovation
-
Victoria Beckham valued at 100 million pounds following 30 million pound investment
-
Will H&M fulfill its pledge by paying a fair, living wage by 2018?
-
Giambattista Valli launches activewear