Diesel’s ‘Go With The Flaw’ campaign wins Eurobest Grand Prix in Film Craft

London - Italian fashion label Diesel latest campaign, ‘Go With The Flaw’ was awarded the Grand Prix in Film Craft at Eurobest on Thursday.

Recognising the best of Europe’s creative outputs, the award was given to Diesel campaign, which takes inspiration from everyday reality in which conformity chases perfection. The campaign is said to embody creativity which can inspire real behavioral change in society.

As a brand, Diesel does not strive for perfection, because it ‘is boring.’ “Perfection is uninspiring. Perfection will suck us into an ordinary life and keep us from shining,” said the label in a film manifesto created with François Rousselet and Publicis Italy. The award is seen as an acknowledgment in recognition of Italian creativity in Europe.

Photos: Diesel FW17 campaign