Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders and more: 60 film costumes to go up for auction
Cosprop and Kerry Taylor Auctions have announced that they are preparing to host an auction of iconic film and television costumes running from February 22 to March 10, during which time a live auction will also take place on March 5 where pieces will also be available to bid on.
All of the 60 items – some costumes, some film memorabilia – derive from the archives of costume house Cosprop and had initially been donated to the organisation in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity established by Cosprop founder and costume designer John Bright.
As such, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the charity to provide free access to theatre shows, museum tours, visual and performing arts workshops for children and supporting creative career pathways for young people.
In a release, Bright said: “My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theatre, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path. It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”
Among the pieces up for auction are that of a 1950’s Christian Dior taffeta ball gown worn by Madonna in ‘Evita’, Johnny Depp’s costume as Ichabod Crane in the film ‘Sleepy Hollow’, Colin Firth’s wet shirt from the BBC TV’s drama series ‘Pride & Prejudice’ and Heath Ledger’s masquerade ball costume from ‘Casanova’.
See more of the looks here…